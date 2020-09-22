A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Washington on Tuesday afternoon. (United States Geological Survey’s website)

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the west coast of B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the earthquake was 435.2 kilometres away from Victoria, off the coast of Washington at approximately 4:25 p.m.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: After the “Big One,” will your family be ready?

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 10 kilometres in the Cascadia Basin, along the Juan de Fuca Ridge.

Zero people have reported feeling the quake.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Earthquake

