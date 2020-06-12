The crash occurred just before the Bradner Road overpass around noon. Google Maps screenshot taken at 12:25 p.m.

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

An eastbound crash on Highway 1 is causing heavy traffic in Abbotsford.

The crash occurred just before the Bradner Road overpass around noon, June 12. Emergency crews are blocking the left lane.

A truck drove into the median, according to reports on social media.

Traffic is in gridlock to 248th Street in Langley.

