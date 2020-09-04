A pick-up truck was seen in a ditch at the sight of a crash on Hwy 1 and Glover Road in Langley this morning. (Special to THE TIMES)
Eastbound roll-over crash halting Highway 1 traffic in Langley
Crash occurred just before Glover Road, first reported at 6 a.m.
A eastbound roll-over crash on Highway 1 in Langley has brought morning traffic to a standstill.
The crash occurred just before Glover Road, and was first reported at around 6 a.m.
Congestion now has vehicles backed up past 192 Street. Expect delays.
