CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied in communities around the Fraser Valley throughout their 17-week strike, including Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press file)

CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied in communities around the Fraser Valley throughout their 17-week strike, including Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press file)

Eastern Fraser Valley transit strike ends; first stop, HandyDART customers

First Transit and CUPE workers ready to welcome customers back to buses as service set to resume

HandyDART customers can start booking trips again beginning July 24, as the eastern Fraser Valley transit strike ends.

First Transit and CUPE 561 members both agreed to a mediation proposal by Vince Ready last week and are moving forward to getting services running again. The main priority will be getting HandyDART back to being fully operational, First Transit said over the weekend.

“The company is working to conclude this new collective agreement and has already started return-to-work efforts with maintenance staff so transit service can be restored as early as possible for our customers in the Fraser Valley,” a representative told Black Press. “The immediate priority for return to service is HandyDART, which operates on a reservation basis.”

They said HandyDART customers may begin contacting the service on Monday, July 24 to make arrangements for trips.

But other customers will have to wait at least a few more days, it seems.

“As for the broader transit service in the Fraser Valley, maintenance preparations are underway to ensure the buses are ready to return safely to the roads,” they added. “A date for full return to service will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”

Bus services in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope have been suspended since March 20 when the transit workers went on strike. Picket lines were being taken down at the end of the week.

According to the union, the two sides reached a six-year agreement that ends on March 31, 2026 and narrows the wage gap with other transit workers in the region.

The settlement also introduces a pension plan that takes effect next spring.

Vince Ready was appointed as a mediator of the dispute by the Ministry of Labour on June 8. He was initially given 10 days to secure a resolution but the deadline was extended.

Both the union and the employer have thanked the public for being patient through the negotiating process.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitBreaking NewsTransit

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Kamloops doubles in size to 1,800 hectares
Next story
Wildfire north of Chase in tough terrain hits 724 hectares

Just Posted

Weston Mikoda, six, and his eight-year-old brother, Xander, took a dip in Alouette River, by the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park during one of the recent hot days. Their father, Blaire, capture the moment. “My two boys beating the summer heat after an evening bike ride. Hawks, heron, bees, and dragonflies flying around. Golden Ears in the background. No where else to be but right there enjoying the view, Blaire said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cooling down on a hot summer’s eve

Librarian Liz Morris is excited to see StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks. (Special to The News)
Three new StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy speaks during a panel discussion at the Climate Action Summit. (The News files)
Five appointed to Maple Ridge’s new Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action

BC United leader Kevin Falcon in a Facebook video at the Royal Crescent modular housing site in Maple Ridge. (BC United/Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Blame game not getting housing built