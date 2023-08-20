A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index at ‘very high risk’

Air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke

The air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley on Sunday was about the worst it could get.

Smoke from nearby wildfires has made its way into the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland prompting an air quality advisory.

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the advisory Saturday afternoon due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until a change in the weather.

“Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are currently experiencing elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes,” according to Environment Canada.

As of Sunday morning (Aug. 20) Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ and Metro Vancouver northeast was at 10 or ‘high risk.’

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Wind patterns are expected to change Monday and shift to the southwest, so some improvement is possible.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at airmap.ca and https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking Newschilliwack

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal recently took a hike to Mike Lake, in Golden Ears Provincial Park. Blue sky, lush green forest, and cool refreshing water, the three-hour hike from UBC Forest Research to Mike Lake was worth the trip, Meal shared. So much beauty all around. I recommend everyone to get out, and enjoy our amazing city. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Hike to Mike Lake ‘amazing’ on beautiful day

Bonnie Kivimaa was drawn by the threatening shadow being cast by her five-year-old female Chihuahua/Labrador cross, named Sunny, during a recent walk along 252nd Street in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Harsh shadows on the stroll

Fixed wing aircraft dropping retardent on a wildfire on Aug 18, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index at ‘very high risk’