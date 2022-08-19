Economist announces candidacy for Maple Ridge council

Jenny Tan is running for Maple Ridge city council. (Special to The News)

Economist and former journalist Jenny Tan has announced that she will run for Maple Ridge city council in the upcoming fall election.

“I grew up helping my parents run our family business and I’ve seen firsthand the hard work it takes to run a small business,” said Tan. “That dedication to getting things done is something I will bring to city council.

“In my director-level roles in corporations and non-profits, I’ve worked with many businesses and seen what a supportive city council can do to build a sustainable community that benefits local businesses and residents.”

She offered an endorsement of former Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy, who announced he will be running for mayor.

“Building a better Maple Ridge will require teamwork and collaboration with the provincial and federal governments,” said Tan. “I’m glad to see that former MP Dan Ruimy is running for mayor. Dan’s experience in the federal government will help bring significant funding from senior levels of government that the current mayor and his allies on Council have failed to do.”

In addition to her experience in business, Tan also brings expertise in urban and transportation planning as the director of partnerships for a non-profit organization.

“Our city and its population are changing, and we need to adapt to those changes,” she said. “We need affordable housing throughout Maple Ridge, particularly in the Haney downtown core where more homes will bring new customers to our small businesses. A revitalized Haney is the key to both affordable housing and sustainable business development.

“I look forward to talking with voters about these and other exciting possibilities for our community during the election this fall.”

A Hammond resident, Tan brings deep roots in the community. She previously sang with the Maple Ridge Choral Society and served on the city’s Social Planning Advisory Committee. Tan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of British Columbia.