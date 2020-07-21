Neil Cantrill and two associates were found guilty of kidnapping, extortion and other charges relating to a 2016 incident in Hope. They appeared in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster July 17. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Edmonton Hells Angel and associates found guilty of kidnapping, extortion in Hope

Three men found guilty of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, kidnapping in Hope in 2016

An Edmonton Hells Angel member and two associates have been found guilty in BC Supreme Court of kidnapping, extortion and other charges related to an incident in Hope in 2016.

Neil Patrick Cantrill, who goes by the name ‘Nitro’ in a Nomads Chapter of the Alberta Hells Angels, along with Stephan Cantrill and Lowry were found guilty in relation to an incident in Hope that took place in August 2016. The three were found guilty New Westminster Supreme Court on July 17, on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, extortion, forcible confinement and attempting to choke to overcome resistance.

The three men are next scheduled in court on July 30 to fix a date for sentencing.

The trial faced some delays related to the three men firing the Edmonton-based lawyer representing them in 2018. Originally slated to start in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack in April 2018, the trial went ahead in June of this year in New Westminster.

Read more: Hells Angel fires lawyer in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack Monday

Cantrill’s history with the courts includes a $1,000 fine for possession of live rattlesnakes.

He was also charged in relation to an alleged incident in 1998, charges which were later stayed. According to a 2001 article in the Edmonton Sun, a man claimed three men, one wearing colours of the Hells Angels, stormed into his house and forced him to hand over property for a debt.

Cantrill has also faced accusations, wrote Vancouver Sun reporter Kim Bolan, of having run a large methamphetamine operation out of Alberta. In 2003, Bolan wrote, Cantrill faced further weapons and drug charges that were later dropped because of an invalid warrant.

– with files from Paul Henderson

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows company shipping hemp to Korea
Next story
Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Poco Earls

Three staff members test posititve for Coronavirus

Cyclist, 23, struck and killed in Maple Ridge crash

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Pitt Meadows company shipping hemp to Korea

Naturally Splendid promotes hemp as a super food

Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Ridge Meadows Tuesday

Yesterday, Pitt Meadows recorded a high of 31.7 C

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Edmonton Hells Angel and associates found guilty of kidnapping, extortion in Hope

Three men found guilty of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, kidnapping in Hope in 2016

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Most Read