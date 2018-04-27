Police take photos around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

The victims of this week’s van attack in Toronto include eight women and two men, authorities said Friday as they released their identities and announced more charges against the man arrested in connection with the incident.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner for Ontario, said the victims range in age from 22 to 94 years old, and include two foreign nationals — a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan who was visiting family in Toronto.

“This was a very complex tragedy, continues to involve significant steps of investigation, and given the events and circumstances, we undertook scientific efforts to confirm and ensure all the proper identifications,” Huyer said.

“We needed to do the additional work to ensure there was no confusion or any potential additional grief that was already burdened by this tragedy.”

Huyer said his office has spoken with the families of all ten people killed.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Monday incident, which also left 16 people injured.

Police said Friday investigators have identified more people who were injured in the attack and expect to file three additional attempted-murder charges against Minassian at his next court hearing, set for May 10.

Insp. Bryan Bott said investigators have interviewed more than 170 witnesses so far and have more than 100 remaining. Police have also searched Minassian’s home and seized several items, Bott said.

“Our work will continue as we look to move this case forward and secure a successful prosecution,” he said.

Related: B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Related: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Related: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

Here are the names of the victims:

  • Renuka Amarasingha, 45 of Toronto
  • Andrea Bradden, 33 of Woodbridge
  • Geraldine Brady, 83 of Toronto
  • So He Chung, 22, a student from Korea
  • Anne Marie D’Amico, 30 of Toronto
  • Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94 of Toronto
  • Ji Hun Kim, 22 of Toronto
  • Dorothy Sewell, 80 of Toronto
  • Chul Min Kang, 45 of Toronto
  • Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting from Jordan

Related: Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire
Next story
Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read