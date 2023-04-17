A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

Gray died in 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest

A coroner’s inquest is set to begin in Burnaby, B.C., today that will probe the 2015 death of a man severely beaten by a group of Vancouver Police officers.

Myles Gray died on Aug. 13, 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest and left him with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries.

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eye witnesses to the 33-year-old’s death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

The B.C. Coroners Service says inquests are mandatory in cases where people die while being detained or in custody of peace officers.

The inquest’s public witness list indicates presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear testimony from 41 people over 10 days, including the officers directly involved in the beating.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the jury can’t make findings of “legal responsibility,” but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

READ MORE: B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

InquestPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government

Just Posted

Chameleon in Maple Ridge is hosting the April 27 Business After Hours event by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chameleon/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurant hosts networking event for local businesses

Fort Langley’s Lou Fasullo snapped this photo at the nature sanctuary in Pitt Polder on one of the very nice, recent spring days. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

Maple Ridge’s Hailey Babb was captivated when she saw this vessel washed up on the beach in low tide along the Fraser River at the Katzie Reserve. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Nature’s beauty highlighted

Spring has arrived, and so have all the home repairs and maintenance. Maple Ridge’s Leslie Michael shared a photo of roofers hard at work on 228th Street recently. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Man and machine at work