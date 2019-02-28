Eighth structure fire call in eight weeks in Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows fire department was called to a house in Bonson’s Landing. (THE NEWS/files)

There was another structure fire in Pitt Meadows early on Wednesday morning – the eighth in eight weeks.

Pitt Meadows acting fire chief Mike Larsson said the call came in at 5:45 a.m., from a house in Bonson’s Landing, off Bonson Road.

The garage had completely filled with smoke.

Larsson said crews entered with thermal imaging equipment and were quickly able to find the source – a garbage bag.

“Crews put it out quickly, with no extension into the house,” said Larsson.

He said there was smoke damage in the garage, and a smokey smell in the house.

Firefighters also ventilated the building.

The suspected cause is smoking materials emptied into the garbage bag, and Larsson said the obvious preventive tip is to “dispose of smoking materials in a safe manner.”