Whalley

Elderly couple found dead after early morning house fire

Police investigating after deceased pair pulled from home in Surrey

An elderly couple has been found dead inside a home in Surrey after it went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Police say fire crews were called to the home at 10640 125B Street in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood at 4:20 a.m.

Surrey RCMP say emergency crews found the home “fully engulfed,” and located two bodies inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine cause of death.

RCMP say due to the privacy of the deceased, the couple’s identities are not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


Surrey

