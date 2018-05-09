Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Vancouver crosswalk

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

An 82-year-old Vancouver man has died after being struck by a car at a crosswalk on Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver Police said that the man was crossing Kingsway Avenue, walking north, at Victoria Drive just before 2 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

The elderly man was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Collision investigators believe that a car headed south on Victoria Drive hit him when it made a left turn onto Kingsway Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and is speaking with police.

