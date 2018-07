73-year-old man drove his car in front of a bus

A 73-year-old Vancouver man has died after driving his car in front of a bus ion Saturday morning.

Police say that a bus was going eastbound on East Hastings Street approaching Princess Avenue when the man drove north on Princess Avenue, through Hastings Street.

Police believe that the bus had the green light.

The car spun out when hit, hitting a parked car and killing the driver, and sole occupant of the car.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.