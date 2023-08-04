BREAKING: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

A Maple Ridge man has gone missing and the Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
According to police, 76-year-old Otto Csaszar initially left his residence in the 12000-block of 207A Street this morning at approximately 10 a.m.
“Mr. Csaszar left his residence with the intention of heading to a nearby gas station to purchase a newspaper,” explained Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “Police have confirmed that he did go to the gas station as he intended.”
However, when Csaszar did not return home after a little while, his family became concerned and called the police. As someone who does not have a cell phone and suffers from underlying health conditions, Ridge Meadows RCMP is attempting to locate Csaszar as quickly as possible.
Csaszar is a white elderly male that stands 5’2” tall with a slim build and has a largely bald head with grey hair around the sides. He left the house earing a light green shirt with a large Puma logo on it, and may or may not also be wearing a black Nike windbreaker with white stripes down the sleeves. He also has on a pair of jeans and some red and blue running shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Csaszar should contact Ridge Meadows RCMP immediately at 604-467-7647.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
