Otto Csaszar has gone missing in Maple Ridge on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Otto Csaszar has gone missing in Maple Ridge on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

BREAKING: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

Otto Csaszar, 76, was last seen wearing green shirt, with black jacket, and blue jeans

A Maple Ridge man has gone missing and the Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to police, 76-year-old Otto Csaszar initially left his residence in the 12000-block of 207A Street this morning at approximately 10 a.m.

“Mr. Csaszar left his residence with the intention of heading to a nearby gas station to purchase a newspaper,” explained Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “Police have confirmed that he did go to the gas station as he intended.”

However, when Csaszar did not return home after a little while, his family became concerned and called the police. As someone who does not have a cell phone and suffers from underlying health conditions, Ridge Meadows RCMP is attempting to locate Csaszar as quickly as possible.

Csaszar is a white elderly male that stands 5’2” tall with a slim build and has a largely bald head with grey hair around the sides. He left the house earing a light green shirt with a large Puma logo on it, and may or may not also be wearing a black Nike windbreaker with white stripes down the sleeves. He also has on a pair of jeans and some red and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Csaszar should contact Ridge Meadows RCMP immediately at 604-467-7647.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmaple ridgemissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province plans to release B.C. major market housing targets shortly

Just Posted

Otto Csaszar has gone missing in Maple Ridge on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
BREAKING: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

The U16 and U18 BC Bears rugby teams will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Both home sales and listings fell in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 2023 to July 2023. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July

Zahara, also known as Bulelwa Mkutukana, a singer, songwriter from South Africa, will be performing Afro-soul at this years Tropical Vibes Music Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Award winning South African afro-soul singer performing at Maple Ridge music fest