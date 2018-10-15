Elderly pedestrian killed in Burnaby collision

An elderly man hit by a car in Burnaby on Saturday has died, according to RCMP.

Police say the 84-year-old man was hit by a car going east along Canada Way near Ulster Street at 4 p.m.

He was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, police noted.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene.

Police are looking for anyone with dash cam footage of Canada Way and Ulster Street between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as anyone who witnessed the crash, to call 604-646-9999. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

