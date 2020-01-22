FILE – THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Elderly pedestrian killed in Vancouver crash with Surrey delivery van

Elderly woman was in marked crosswalk with husband when she was hit

One person has died and another is in hospital after Vancouver police said a Surrey man collided with them in a marked crosswalk.

In a Wednesday press release, Vancouver police said the crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday when a Vancouver woman and her husband, both in their 70s, were in a marked crosswalk at Pacific Street and Richards Street.

Police said a delivery van hit them when it made a left turn onto Pacific Street, marking Vancouver’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020.

Police said the driver was a 37-year-old Surrey man who stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.

