Elderly woman attacked in her North Vancouver home

Man, dressed as a construction worker, asked to use her washroom, then exposed himself

An 89-year-old woman was attacked Thursday afternoon in her North Vancouver apartment.

RCMP say she was home alone in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood when a stranger came to her door, asking to use her washroom. He was dressed as a construction worker, wearing overalls with a hood.

Once inside the home, the man exposed his genitals and then assaulted the woman. Police say there was a short struggle, then the man took off.

The woman called for help and was taken to hospital.

“Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured and remains in good spirits even after being victim to such a disturbing offence,” Const. Brett Cunningham.

Mounties released a composite drawing in the hopes of the public helping to identify the suspect.

He is described as about 20 to 30 years old, about 5’10” to 6’0” tall, with a slim build, black hair, dark eyes and olive skin. He was wearing navy pants and sweater under the disposable white overalls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, reference file # 2018- 2583.


