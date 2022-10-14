Election candidates cast themselves in a lot of comedic flicks

ELECTION LEVITY: Council and school board hopefuls suggest who should play them on the silver screen

Local election candidates have some ideas about which celebrities should portray them. (Gene Wilder: file photo. Denzel Washington: Twitter. Jon Bon Jovi: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP. Tom Hanks: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP. Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara: Willy Sanjuan. Hilary Swank: Chris Young/Canadian Press)

To add a little levity to the current municipal election campaign, and as one more chance to once again reminder voters that election day is imminent (ie. tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15), The News asked each candidate a whimsical but telling question.

Leading up to the election, we put 10 “hot topic” questions to each of the candidates.

By asking them to share their views on these issues, we hoped it would help local voters narrow in on who they were going to vote for in this year’s municipal election.

While gathering their answers and a brief bio on each, we also put a fun question to each person running for mayor, councillor, and school trustee. Most chose to participate:

QUESTION

“If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, and who would play you?”

.

ANSWERS

• Pitt Meadows acclaimed mayor

Nicole MacDonald: “Comedy. Melissa McCarthy, as in movie Life of the Party – this is when mom returns to college much to the embarrassment of her daughter. This is me, because I am quite generally uncool, clutzy and can’t imagine my daughters leaving home, so I regularly threaten (or promise) I will be heading off to university with them.”

.

• Pitt Meadows council candidates

Bryce Casidy: “It would be a documentary as I am not interesting enough to create a fictional account. I would be played by Ryan Reynolds as I’ve been told I look like (obviously a much less handsome version of) him. This was when the beard was much shorter.”

Tracy Elke (Miyashita): “Probably a drama series… played by Elizabeth Moss.”

Janis Elkerton: “Political/legal suspense, Erin Brockovich.”

Alison Evans: “If a movie was made of my life, it would be a musical because my life is a lot of fun, I play numerous musical instruments and for 10 years I performed in an original rock band. I would cast Jennifer Lawrence, because I recently fell up some stairs hurting my arm, and I hear she’s famous for falling up the stairs at the Oscars!”

Mike Hayes: “Action adventure, Harrison Ford.”

Don Jolley: “Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black – When looking for creative solutions ‘We need pie’.”

Mike Manion: “Genre – action, Kevin Costner.”

Bob Meachen: “Fellow Welshman Anthony Hopkins. The genre would be a musical of my life as I play piano and guitar.”

Gwen O’Connell: “Comedy/Melissa McCartney.”

Jag Parmar: “A blend of adventure, comedy, and overcoming struggles and hardships. I believe Dwayne Johnson or Kevin Hart would do a great job of playing me.”

Brad Perrie: “Action adventure, Robert Downey Jr.”

.

• Pitt Meadows school trustee candidates

Hudson Campbell: “My life would be tuned into an action-comedy! I would want to be played by Tom Holland.”

David Isaac: “Romantic comedy, and I think Bruce Willis (in his Moonlighting heyday) would play me in it.”

Katie Sullivan: “Definitely a comedy (it helps to be able to laugh at life). Maybe Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Tina Fey.”

.

• Maple Ridge mayoralty candidates

Corisa Bell: “Jodie Foster/docudrama about a champion for the people.”

Darleen Bernard: Chose not to answer.

Jacques Blackstone: “Comedy, and I guess Jim Carey.”

Mike Morden: “Genre: buddy film. Actor Jimmy Stewart reincarnated.”

Dan Ruimy: “Genre: sci-fi, William Shatner circa 1970.”

.

• Maple Ridge council candidates

Korleen Carreras: “Genre: romcom. Actor: Meg Ryan circa 2000.”

Rajinder Chhina: “Comedy, Russell Peter’s famous saying: “Somebody is going to get hurt”, somebody. In class I used to say “Somebody is going to get a essay, somebody. I was little bit sarcastic, but we had a lot of fun, until the grandkids arrived. Then I got the best job in the world.”

Onyeka Dozie: “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner. Actor: Sydney Portier.”

Judy Dueck: “Romance/comedy, Jennifer Lopez.”

Bhupinder Johar: Chose not to answer.

Lou Jose: “Comedy drama played by Jason Bateman.”

Sarah Little: “Action with Susan Sarandon.”

Jeffrey Martin: “Comedy starring Jeff Goldblum and Terry Crews.”

Robert Masse: “Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles, Gene Wilder.”

Chelsa Meadus: “A true story or docu-drama starring Hillary Swank.”

Chris O’Brian: “If a movie was made about me, it would start with my time in high school with my writing in my school yearbook that I would like to become an English professor or a lawyer. Then in university deciding to get my BA in psychology, working in a psychiatric hospital, then going back to college and getting my RPN degree. Eventually ending up running for municipal election in 2018 and again in 2022. It would be a comedy-drama. In the end, after my second attempt at running for council some dramatic theme music would play (I’m thinking the theme song from Chariots of Fire) as my name and election results are posted at City hall on Oct. 15.”

Leah Pillet: Chose not to answer.

Andre Roberge: “Movie: Remember the Titans. I would play Coach Herman Boone. He was a man of colour who knew how to build bridges at a time when all the odds were stacked against him. He was able to win championships as one of the first racially integrated football teams.”

Jeff Roberts: “Musical. Ben Affleck.”

Sunny Schiller: “Genre: musical. I would be played by Geena Davis, with an ‘80s era Patrick Swayze playing my love interest.”

Craig Speirs: “A movie of my life? Probably Running Man because you know, politics.”

Rebecca Stiles: “In the movie of my life, the film genre would be Wes Anderson and the role of moi would be played by the exquisite Hannah Waddingham.”

Ryan Svendsen: Chose not to answer.

Jenny Tan: “Action; Zoe Saldaña.”

Grover Telford: “Genre would be historical/history and the actor would be Daniel Day Lewis.”

Ahmed Yousef: “It would be an action/comedy movie, and to ensure my wife will watch it: Brad Pitt.”

.

• Maple Ridge school trustees candidates

Johnnie Day: “A comedy/drama and the best person to play me is me.”

Yvonne Desabrais: Chose not to answer.

Brain Dominick: “’80s rock band story and would definitely have Bon Jovi star as the upgraded version of me.”

Kim Dumore: “Musical and Bette Midler perhaps.”

Gladys Hewson: “Comedy, Catherine O”Hara.”

Gabe Liosis: “Comedy, Dan Levy.”

Mike Murray: “It would be a narrative describing the concurrent growth and maturing of Maple Ridge and the everyman citizen (played by Tom Hanks).”

Karen Redkwich: “I would like to think of my life as an action/comedy. I like to keep busy and be productive. Recently I have had some significant loses in my life. Through everything, I try and remember to stay positive, and try to remember to keep a sense of humour, and to be able to laugh at oneself. This I believe helps alleviate stresses in life and helps you to remain optimistic.

I think I would like Sandra Bullock to play me. I admire her for her acting and entrepreneurial skills as well as her many causes she has supported and donated to. Friendly, and direct with an unpretentious nature is something that I strive to be.”

Pascale Shaw: “A comedy for sure as there is never a dull moment in my life. It would probably end up being a Dr. Doolittle movie, and I would be played by some sort of llama cartoon character with ADHD.”

Elaine Yamamoto: “My life movie would be a Hallmark special. Girl raised in the countryside leaves for school, then lives in the bustling cities of Paris and Tokyo. Shuns the smaller-city life upon return and happily settles into busy life a big city (Toronto). Long story short, as they always do, she finds herself returning to a small-town life, where she finds happiness in community and raises a family (that part is certainly not glamorous enough to include in the movie). Or may a memoire movie of an old lady looking back on her life…”

.

ON A MORE SERIOUS NOTE:

• GRID: What school trustee candidates have to say on the issues

• GRID: What Pitt Meadows council candidates have to say on the issues

• GRID: What Maple Ridge council candidates have to say on the issues

.