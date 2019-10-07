Election forum goes Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Candidates at previous election meeting on the environment. THE NEWS/files

The all candidates meeting that will be hosted Wednesday night by the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce could be one of your last chances to see your contenders for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in person.

The meeting takes place this Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116th Ave.).

The moderator will be former Maple Ridge city councillor Corisa Bell.

The organizers will not be taking questions from the floor, but instead questions have been submitted earlier to the chamber. Seating is limited and organizers are asking those attending to arrive early.

The candidates seeking election Oct. 21 are Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy; Conservative Marc Dalton; the Greens’ Ariane Jaschke, the NDP’s John Mogk; independent Steve Ranta, and Bryton Cherrier from the Peoples Party of Canada.



