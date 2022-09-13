Election issues to be debated in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

ith candidates having thrown their hats into the ring for local government elections in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, community groups are now bringing their voices before the public.
A number of all candidates meetings have been planned.
• On Sept. 26, there will be an all candidates meeting at Webster’s Corners elementary school (25554 Dewdney Trunk Rd.) Mayoralty candidates will be heard from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and city council candidates from 7 to 9 p.m.. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for information contact shannonrobert21@hotmail.com
• The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will host an all-candidates meeting for Maple Ridge mayoralty hopefuls on Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Activity Centre (12150 224th St.)
There will be a strict attendance limit of 150 people, and only those registered will be permitted to attend. The event is co-hosted with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.
• The Chamber is also hosting an all-candidates meeting in Pitt Meadows on Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the South Bonston Community Centre banquet hall (10932 Bartnston View Rd.)
• There will be an all candidates meeting on Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Whonnock Lake Centre featuring Maple Ridge mayoral and school board trustee candidates. This event will be put on by the Whonnock Community Association, and there will be a limit of 140 spectators inside the building.
• There will be an all candidates meeting on Oct. 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Whonnock Lake Centre for Maple Ridge city councillors.
Association volunteer Jean Davidson asks the public to email questions for the candidates, for both of the Whonnock meetings, to jeandavidson@shaw.ca, noting “the sooner the better.”
Davidson said these meetings are vital to having good government.
“I think it’s important to remind people that this is a democracy, and everyone has a voice, and it’s important that everyone votes so they get the leadership they want,” she said.
There is no fee charged for any of the meetings.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.