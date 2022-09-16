Election packages going out to local candidates

Council or trustee hopefuls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are being asked a series of questions

The News wants to help its readers get to know the local council and trustee candidates prior to election day Oct. 15. (Special to The News)

The News is putting together a special election package aimed at helping its readers know who’s running and why.

It will include a series of 10 questions being put to each of the council and trustee hopefuls.

In addition to the Q&A, each candidate is being invited to provide a 125-word bio, public contact information, and photo.

This information will be compiled in our Oct. 7 and 14 print editions and will also be released online prior to the Oct. 15 election.

Candidates who have not yet received a candidate package are asked to email editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 28.

