Fast-pedalling mountain bikers may encounter e-powered versions on the trails. (THE NEWS/files)

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city such as Maple Ridge, can make own regs on e-bikes

Mountain bikers who peddle some the best trails in the world in B.C. will be seeing more of the quiet, e-powered versions sneaking up beside them on the trails.

Because unless otherwise restricted, electric bikes are allowed on recreational trails, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release Monday.

However, the department issued a qualification to that, noting that electric bikes may still be restricted under other regulations or local bylaws.

The policy only applies to 600 trails managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC – and does not apply to trails managed by BC Parks or those trails on provincial land, or on municipal or private land. As well, each city could still pass it own rules on where electric trail bikes can go.

Electric bike users range from those looking to access more difficult and elevated trails, to people with disabilities who may not otherwise be able to access such areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC will review the policy later in consultation with interest groups.

