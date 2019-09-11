Westwold elementary, located 45 minutes east of Kamloops. (SD73 photo)

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

  • Sep. 11, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

An elementary school east of Kamloops will be open this school year – for now – after the minimum requirement of six students enrolled.

School District 73 superintendent Alison Sidow said the required minimum of six students have now enrolled at Westwold elementary, located about 45 minutes outside of Kamloops. The news elicited a round of applause from trustees on Monday night.

“We need them to stay until September 30,” Sidow noted.

ALSO READ: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

In January, the school board voted to keep Westwold open as a K-7 school this year as long as at least six students were enrolled by the end of September.

Westwold was shuttered last fall when no students were enrolled to start the school year. Six students is the minimum amount needed to make the school viable both financially and from an educational point of view.

The school district receives a grant of $166,800 from the Ministry of Education in to operate Westwold, which costs in the neighbourhood of approximately $209,000 to run. With provincial funding for six students on top of that, the district is able to break even on cost.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments
Next story
Did you know there’s an Animal Protection Party of Canada?

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council weighs in on new temporary housing facility

Intake for Garibaldi Ridge began Wednesday

City’s new vision: Pitt Meadows Proud

Council has strategic plan for rest of term

Battle of the Bravest blood drive coming to Maple Ridge

Support for family of four-year-old with leukemia

Ranta running as an independent in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Five candidates announced for coming federal election

Citizens clearing homeless camps in Maple Ridge

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Billed as a rare opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes view of major international event

U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

Most Read