Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

  • Sep. 23, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

A small acid leak was reported by a contractor carrying sulphuric acid in a community east of Trail on Saturday.

According to a statement from International Raw Materials Ltd., a small sulphuric acid drip was noticed on a Trimac Transportation Ltd truck and trailer following unloading of the product and transfer from truck to rail at the Quirk Siding Reload Centre in Waneta at approximately 5 p.m.

Trimac carries sulphuric acid between Teck Trail Operations and the reload station.

READ MORE: What happens when a vehicle drives through acid?

READ MORE: Cars being junked after acid spill on Trail highway

Police, firefighters and Teck and IRM emergency crews responded.

They found less than one cup of spilled acid at the transfer station and three dime sized drips found on an adjacent road.

IRM said all of the spills were neutralizd and cleaned up, and emergency crews tested the truck route for any more acid.

All tests resulted in negative findings for sulphuric acid for the entirety of the route along Highway 22 and Highway 3B.

The release said that Trimac is investigating and that all sulphuric acid shipments via road have been temporarily suspended.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud
Next story
Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

Just Posted

Maple Ridge writers and readers fest for anyone who loves books

Great Canadian Literature Tea tickets selling fast

Untrending : Storm shows value of community

Reminder we are vulnerable to nature’s whims.

OCOP: Producing the Coolest Coffee Table Book Ever

Sean Nosek talks about his friendship with street artist Ken Foster

Gardening: Autumn planters 101

Many growers have tapped into to that autumn urge for fresh flowers.

Vancouver Giants earn a weekend sweep against Everett

Langley-based hockey team plays its next game is at home on Friday, Sept. 28, against Seattle.

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Phase 2 of $1.35B Royal Columbian upgrades won’t be a public-private partnership

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it will be a design-build

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher

Vancouver police say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

Most Read