Woman shot while driving in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed in both directions for several hours

  • Jul. 2, 2018 11:21 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

RCMP are reporting a woman is the victim of the single vehicle incident Monday morning in Pitt Meadows.

Police confirm the woman was shot in a targeted isolated incident.

Old Dewdney Trunk Road is closed between Lougheed and Reichenbach as police remain on scene to investigate. The victim was transported to hospital.

——-

A serious collision has closed Old Dewdney Trunk Road in both directions.

The incident happened Monday morning about 9 a.m.

The road is closed from Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Old Dewdney Trunk Frontage Road and Reichenbach Road.

Emergency crews remain on scene and the road is reported to be closed for hours.

According to reports on social media the single vehicle incident occurred near Hopcott Premium Meats.

If you have any photos or video of this incident please click the Contact link at the top of the homepage and send to our newsrooms.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting
Next story
New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Just Posted

Emergency crews on scene of serious crash in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed in both directions for several hours

Riverside study shows need for a new Iron Horse in Maple Ridge

Youth being exploited and disconnected by lack of safe house

On Community: Connecting families affected by autism

As a community, we can do better.

Good Reads: Maple Ridge library in motion

Summer Reading Club and other activities.

Gardening: Annuals on the up-and-up

Growing hardy vines in containers has many drawbacks.

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

Most Read