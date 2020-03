One in custody from search of home Friday morning

Residents around Harry Hooge elementary were wondering what all the fuss was about Friday morning when heavily armed police swarmed into the area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were there to make an arrest, they said later. The emergency response team was called in to help in the arrest which resulted in one person now in custody.

Police used their loudspeakers to tell neighbours to go back inside their homes.

Police won’t release any further details until Monday.

