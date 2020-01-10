Emergency shelter beds open with snow in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows expected to get 10-15 cm of snow.

Emergency cold, wet weather beds were activated overnight at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries as snow began to fall overnight and temperatures dipped below 0 C, according to staff.

Between five and 25 cm of snow was expected to accumulate in the Lower Mainland by noon Friday, according to Environment Canada.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” says a weather alert.

Total accumulation is dependent on elevation and proximity to water.

“The highest accumulation will be over the North Shore and the northeast sector of Metro Vancouver. The higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm accumulation by late morning.”

In Pitt Meadows, the call was for 10-15 cm of snow.

Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.

Periods of snow are expected through the next seven days, with temperatures reaching minus-9 C in the early a.m. Monday.

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Maple Ridge branch of the Salvation Army, previously said that 25 emergency cold, wet weather beds generally open up when it feels like -2 C outside, when there is 50 mm of rain in a day, or when there is freezing rain or snow.

No one will be turned away. Guests also receive a hot beverage, a bagged lunch and breakfast in the morning.



