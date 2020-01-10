Emergency cold, wet weather beds at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. (files)

Emergency shelter beds open with snow in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows expected to get 10-15 cm of snow.

Emergency cold, wet weather beds were activated overnight at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries as snow began to fall overnight and temperatures dipped below 0 C, according to staff.

Between five and 25 cm of snow was expected to accumulate in the Lower Mainland by noon Friday, according to Environment Canada.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” says a weather alert.

READ ALSO: New Salvation Army boss knows about homelessness.

Total accumulation is dependent on elevation and proximity to water.

“The highest accumulation will be over the North Shore and the northeast sector of Metro Vancouver. The higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm accumulation by late morning.”

In Pitt Meadows, the call was for 10-15 cm of snow.

Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.

Periods of snow are expected through the next seven days, with temperatures reaching minus-9 C in the early a.m. Monday.

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Maple Ridge branch of the Salvation Army, previously said that 25 emergency cold, wet weather beds generally open up when it feels like -2 C outside, when there is 50 mm of rain in a day, or when there is freezing rain or snow.

No one will be turned away. Guests also receive a hot beverage, a bagged lunch and breakfast in the morning.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge
Next story
BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Thousands in Maple Ridge again without power

B.C. Hydro currently investigating.

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

Emergency shelter beds open with snow in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows expected to get 10-15 cm of snow.

WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge

All School District 42 school are open Friday

UPDATE: Vehicle collision knocks out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers

Three people stuck in apartment elevators.

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alex Fraser Bridge closed due to falling ice

Drivers are advised to expect major delays, use alternate routes

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

Most Read