Emergency shelter takes in 35 from Maple Ridge homeless camp

The old mattress shop on Lougheed Highway is now near capacity again, housing 35 people from Anita Place Tent City.

The building at 222nd Street formerly served as the temporary emergency shelter, until it closed almost two years ago, and recently has been used as an extreme weather response centre, any time temperatures dipped below 0 C.

But on Saturday, the building was turned into a temporary reception centre and staffed by emergency support services in order to take in the influx of people from Anita Place, after the tent city was evacuated.

After Tuesday however, the building will revert back to a cold-weather shelter.

“We are very happy to provide the service to people who need it,” said Salvation Army executive-director Darrell Pilgrim.

With the arrival of the 35 camp residents, the 11 people who had been using the shelter as a night-time refuge from the cold weather, will move to the Mat Program, which is operated by the Hope for Freedom Society. That is a program that provides 20 mats for the night, along with supper and breakfast in local churches.

Meanwhile, work continued at the camp Monday with crews removing burned refuse from last week’s three fires, while a heavy police presence secured the site on 223rd Street and St. Anne Avenue, south of Lougheed Highway.

The Pivot Legal Society is preparing to resume its court battle on behalf of camp residents.

Pivot lawyer Caitlin Shane said the recent evacuation order should not lead to the permanent dismantling of the Maple Ridge homeless camp, but the intent is not clear.

“We don’t know, but we hope not.”

The mattress shop served as a temporary emergency shelter for a year and a half and was closed in March 2017, shortly after which tent city was formed.

The B.C. fire commissioner ordered the evacuation of Anita Place on Friday after three fires, which included explosions, last week.

On Saturday, Maple Ridge firefighters removed 34 propane tanks, most of which the city believes were brought in after the Feb. 23-24 inspections – which themselves yielded 100 propane tanks.

Two cans of gasoline were also removed.

After the third fire early Friday, local residents were protesting the camp site.

Jamie Seip and Tracy Sutton were parked nearby on 117th Avenue in mid-morning.

Sutton had two signs commenting about drug treatment and homelessness. She had been coming to the area of the homeless camp for eight days and said Maple Ridge has housed more than 700 homeless people.

“Treatment before housing,” she said.

Seip said the city is offering residents beds in shelters every night and also criticized the Alliance Against Displacement.

“These people have their own agenda and it has nothing to do with homeless people,” Seip said.

Most residents of Anita Place Tent city were evacuated from the Maple Ridge homeless camp, generally without incident, by 2 p.m. on Saturday.