Employee at Maple Ridge grocery store tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Bruce’s Country Market has tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees at the Maple Ridge grocery store received a letter from Tammy Radom, with the market, on Saturday, Jan. 23, alerting them of the exposure.

The letter explained that the infected person contracted the virus from outside the workplace, and that Public Health had determined that the employee could possibly have spread the disease from Jan. 18 until their last day of work on Jan. 20.

Radom went on to inform her staff that employees on shift within the staff member’s department, over those three days, were tested for the virus and all of their results came back negative.

“The staff member was dealt with according to all the protocols given to us by Fraser Health,” Radom said when reached by phone.

When asked what department the staff member worked in, Random replied that the store’s policy is to follow public health guidelines.

“And they have not told us to release that information,” she said.

“But, I am going to tell you in order to reassure everybody that no one else has tested positive,” she advised.

It is not clear whether the employee had a role in the store where they had contact with the public. Radom wouldn’t release that information citing privacy.

“We have a duty to protect the privacy of all of our employees,” she said.

The store, Radom added, was not shut down and sanitized, based on the advice of Fraser Health.

“Fraser Health told us that they would reach out if there was something that we needed to do,” she noted, adding that although they did not shut down, they sanitize “consistently” and “deeply” all the time.

“We have a rigorous protocol where we sanitize on an hourly basis.”

Radom’s letter advised all staff to self-monitor for symptoms and that if they receive further direction from Public Health they will let staff know.

“Thank you for your hard work. We appreciate you,” the letter ended.

