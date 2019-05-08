Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews closed down South Fraser Way after reports of a hazardous material issue at a business on South Fraser Way. (Photo by Kevin MacDonald)

Two people are recovering after being “overcome” by fumes after opening a package sent to a local development’s office in central Abbotsford.

But the substance involved is still unknown and out-of-town experts have been called in to determine how to proceed

Emergency crews were called to the South Fraser Way offices of The Court around noon Wednesday.

“Some employees opened a letter and were overcome with some fumes,” assistant fire chief Craig Bird said at the scene, around an hour after firefighters first arrived.

The employees, Bird said, are “doing really well right now,” but exhibited undefined symptoms after first encountering the package.

“It’s all about the unknown at this point of time,” Bird said. “We’re maintaining all precautions with both the patients and our crews until we find out what this is.”

South Fraser Way was closed outside The Court’s office. Crews remain on scene, but one lane in each direction was opened around 12:30 p.m.

Assistant chief Craig Bird confirms that a woman was "overcome with fumes" after openings letter. Cannot say at this moment what the symptoms were, but they are doing fine now. Waiting on hazmat to arrive and assess. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/fC5HBmHp48 — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 8, 2019

A letter was on the ground in front of the door pictured here. I believe it's in the red box on the ground now. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/5r43JMMARx — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 8, 2019

