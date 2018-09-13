Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

The Canada Employment Insurance Commission says employment insurance premiums will be lower than expected in 2019.

The commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings, which is four cents lower than anticipated.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Jean-Yves Duclos, minister for families, children and social development, say in a joint statement that the EI premium rate has been reduced “thanks to a strong and growing economy.”

The statement says the new rate is almost 14 per cent lower than the rates in 2015 and that it’s the lowest rate since 1980.

Randall Bartlett, chief economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy says the low premium rate is a reflection of the strong Canadian job market.

The change won’t be reflected on people’s paycheques until January.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days
Next story
B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Just Posted

Three studies look at Maple Ridge transit future

Lougheed Highway the focus as B-Line bus starts next year

Measles scare sends students and staff home

Maple Ridge secondary had 37 students, five staff absent

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

Vancouver says ‘no rush’ to replace Henrik Sedin

J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Most Read