The BC Ferries the Queen of Alberni broke down this week, causing sailing cancellations the day before the long weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries the Queen of Alberni broke down this week, causing sailing cancellations the day before the long weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)

Engine trouble on BC Ferries vessel causes sailing cancellations ahead of long weekend

Four sailings from Nanaimo, four from West Vancouver cancelled Thursday, June 30

A BC Ferries vessel is docked with engine trouble causing numerous cancellations ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

BC Ferries, in a service notice, advised that the Queen of Alberni is being repaired and all its sailings today, June 30, have been cancelled. Four sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and four sailings from West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled.

“Following an earlier engineering update, an additional issue was discovered with the Queen of Alberni’s piston assembly, which will require critical machining to repair,” noted BC Ferries. “In order to complete these and the earlier repairs to its main engine cylinder head and liner, the Queen of Alberni will remain out of service [Thursday]. Our engineering team continues to work diligently to resolve the issue.”

The ferry company said the “significant” repairs will need to be followed by “a number of tests and trials,” so the Queen of Alberni’s scheduled sailings on Friday, July 1, could also be impacted.

The impacted sailings include the 7:40 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay and the 10 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” the service notice concluded.

For updates and more information, visit www.bcferries.com and www.twitter.com/bcferries.

READ ALSO: First long weekend of summer will bring sailing waits at BC Ferries terminals


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire rips through East Vancouver Value Village
Next story
Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

Just Posted

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson (left) toured Maple Ridge Treatment Centre today (Thursday, June 30, 2022) and stopped in the multi-purpose room to hear from some of the staff. She was there, with MLA Lisa Beare, and MLA Bob D’Eith to announce new youth beds for the facility. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
4 new youth substance-use beds announced for Maple Ridge

Roberto Garelli recently captured a picture of this Canada goose gliding across the water at the Fraser River waterfront in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, the trees, clouds, and the bird reflecting in the near still waters. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reflections of wildlife

Andre Roberge addressed a crowd at his launch party, his wife Lindsay Roberge (left) and cousin John Jones (centre) among those at Saturday’s event. (Special to The News)
Another hat in the ring for Maple Ridge city council

Katie Potts lost her right leg and most of her right hand in the 2021 accident. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge woman credits Salmon Arm couple with saving her life

Pop-up banner image ×