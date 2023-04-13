Rainbow trout, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour

Rainbow trout, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour

Engineering firm fined $1M over B.C. spill linked to 85 trout deaths

Keller Foundations Ltd. was ordered to pay over 2018 incident in West Vancouver

A British Columbia court has ordered an international engineering firm to pay a $1-million fine for releasing a harmful substance that flowed into a Metro Vancouver creek, after an investigation into the deaths of dozens of fish.

A statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says Keller Foundations Ltd. was ordered to pay the penalty last month, after the company pleaded guilty in B.C. provincial court to one charge over violations of the federal Fisheries Act.

The department says the investigation into the deaths of about 85 cutthroat trout in April 2018 found Keller’s construction activities led to a discharge of concrete leachate into groundwater that flowed into Larson Creek in West Vancouver.

It says much of the substance had elevated pH levels that are known to be harmful to fish, including cutthroat trout.

As a result of the conviction, the department says the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry and the fine will go toward Canada’s environmental damages fund.

A Vancouver-based representative of the company, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

READ MORE: $213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach in northwest B.C.

READ MORE: CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

EnvironmentFish

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Court of Appeal quashes conviction of babysitter in toddler’s drowning
Next story
Teenager, 17, dies after stabbing on Surrey bus

Just Posted

Jessica Hailstone (left) and Caitlyn Domijan are the founders of The Collective Markets, and will be running the spring market event at Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Airport hosts massive spring market event

The illustrated concept for the CP Rail underpass project located at Harris Road. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows residents speak out against requested $50 million for Harris Road underpass

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge man to finish 1,800 km walk for friend battling cancer

Dawson Honey, Revit modeler at Pitt Meadows Plumbing, left, looks over the plans for the Arch mechanical room, a project at a new condo complex downtown Vancouver. BIM manager Matt Main stands in the background. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Free, interactive event on future of construction put on by Maple Ridge company