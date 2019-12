Between 40 to 60 millimetres is expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

The end of 2019 promises to be a wet one as Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland.

The agency said a frontal system over the B.C. south coast is expected to lead to heavy rain in the region Tuesday. Rainfall is forecast to ease up over Metro Vancouver in the evening but will continue in the central and eastern Fraser Valley. A total of 40 to 60 millimetres is expected and Environment Canada said there could be flooding in low-lying areas.

