A snowfall warning for the Shuswap forecasts 10-15 cm of snow to fall before being replaced by rain in the afternoon. (File photo)

Environment Canada issuses snowfall warning for Okanagan

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

The Okanagan is set to be hit with snow today before being replaced by rain.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning at 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy snow over, about 10 to 15 centimetres, in the North Okanagan, Shuswap and the South and North Thompson regions will continue until the afternoon.

According to the warning about five centimetres of snow has already fallen and an additional five to 10 cm can be expected with the largest amounts over higher terrain for North Okanagan, South Thompson and Shuswap.

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Read more: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Environment Canada also warned drivers to adjust to road conditions including being prepared for reduced visibility.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute
Next story
Langley Events Centre hiring at Black Press career fair this month

Just Posted

VIDEO: Recycling truck catches fire at Maple Ridge gas station

Huge plume of smoke, nearby Tim Horton’s evacuated

Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute

Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute

Pitt Meadows remembers

Ceremony held in Spirit Square Monday morning

ON COOKING: Banana bread with a bit of pizzazz

Ever thought of adding cranberries and pistachio nuts to your traditional loaf?

VIDEO: Maple Ridge cyclist struck by pickup, rushed to hospital

Mounties had another neighbourhood the western portion of town behind police tape again Saturday

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

UPDATE: Bargaining to resume in transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Environment Canada issuses snowfall warning for Okanagan

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Most Read