Environment Canada forecasts a white Christmas for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Cold temperatures are expected to begin Friday night and continue through the next week. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver area, which includes Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and is predicting snowfall starting Thursday night.

According to the weather service, snow is expected to start on Thursday, and will continue until Sunday. Beginning Friday, the region will also be engulfed in cold temperatures that will last throughout the next week.

“A weather system will arrive over the south coast overnight tonight and remain in the region through Sunday. Initially, the system will bring rain mixed with snow for areas closer to the water and snow for inland areas and higher terrain,” said Environment Canada.

However, true Arctic air is not expected to begin making its way out to the coast until later Christmas Day. As the airmass around the south coast cools, more widespread snow is possible, said the weather service.

They are also warning that these temperature changes could increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

ALSO WATCH: Maple Ridge man raises funds for Make-A-Wish through holiday lights

City of Pitt Meadows is gearing up for the possible snow already. According to the city, the crews will be working to keep the roads clear and salt roads on a priority basis, with priority given to main routes first.

The city is also asking residents to help by minimizing parked vehicles on the roads and clearing snow from walkways onto lawns.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

ALSO READ: City of Pitt Meadows closes recreation centre until Jan. 18 next year