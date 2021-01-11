Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for northeastern Metro Vancouver

Maple Ridge residents should watch for possible washouts near rivers and creeks

Break out the galoshes; it is going to get wet.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver on Monday morning.

It is in effect for Metro Vancouver – northeast, which includes Maple Ridge and Coquitlam; as well as Metro Vancouver North Shore, which includes West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Fifty to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall by Tuesday afternoon.

A series of frontal systems is expected to bring periods of rain to the south coast of the province today.

The storms will intensify tonight as the next system approaches, and the downpour will continue through Tuesday, then ease as the night progresses.

Environment Canada warns localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Residents are asked to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.



