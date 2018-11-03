There are heavy rain and gusting wind warnings issued by Environment Canada for Saturday evening in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/Files)

Environment Canada predicts a stormy Saturday night

Wind warning added to rainfall advisory

It looks like a stormy night in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada added a wind warning, and the forecaster had already issued a heavy rainfall warning and a risk of a thunderstorm.

“A cold front will sweep across the B.C. south coast late this evening. Ahead of the front, strong winds up to 70 km/h will develop around midnight. In the wake of the front, strong westerly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h will develop before Sunday morning,” said the weather advisory.

The strong gusty winds will ease by midday on Sunday.

As well, it said rain, at times heavy, is expected.

“A moist Pacific frontal system will move across the B.C. coast today and tonight. The system will spread rain at times heavy to most coastal regions. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected today and tonight over Howe Sound and the northern part of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford. The rain will diminish Sunday morning as the system moves out of the region.”

It warns these heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

There are also snowfall warnings in the Interior.

