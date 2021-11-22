Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Storm is forecasted to start up north and then head south

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for British Columbia’s North Coast, warning of potential flooding and landslides due to heavy rains.

The region is being hit by an atmospheric river which is expected to bring 100 to 150 millimeters of rain to the Prince Rupert area and 30 to 60 millimeters for Haida Gwaii by Monday.

The storm is then expected to head south towards parts of the province already hit hard by floods and mudslides, such as Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says flooding and landslides could occur in northern B.C. as a result of the heavy rain.

The federal ministers of emergency preparedness, transportation, environment, defence and employment are set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this afternoon to discuss the situation in B.C.

Mounties announced yesterday that the bodies of three men had been recovered near Highway 99, bringing the death toll from the flooding to four.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

