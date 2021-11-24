Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning. (File photo)

Environment Canada warns rainstorm to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tonight

80 mm by Thursday night for Metro Vancouver, 50 to 70 mm by Friday morning for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley for another storm system expected to arrive tonight, Nov. 24.

Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning.

While the storm will be shorter and less intense than the previous atmospheric river which flooded the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, heavy rain, along with freezing and higher elevations is still expected.

“This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure,” Environment Canada’s warning says.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Strong southeast winds near the water are also expected to hit Thursday, the night when rains are going to be the heaviest, according to Environment Canada.

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Canadian military lends a hand in Abbotsford and Fraser Valley

