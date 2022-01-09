Environment Canada’s 7 day weather forecast shows no more snow for Lower Mainland

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 13, nothing but rain is expected, with temperatures ranging from a low of five degrees to a high of 10 degrees. (News file photo)

No more snow is expected to fall on the Lower Mainland next week, according to Environment Canada’s seven day weather forecast.

And while the sun is shining on the region today, don’t expect that to last; the forecast from Vancouver to Hope shows a week of rain and clouds is on the way.

Today, Jan . 9, is clear skies apart from some morning fog patches affecting low lying areas. The day will see a high of six degrees. More fog patches will settle in overnight as temperatures get close to zero again.

Monday, Jan. 10, will see increasing cloudiness, fogginess and periods of rain in the morning. Twenty kilometre an hour winds will pick up in Vancouver from the southeast by the early afternoon. A high of six degrees is expected in the day, and a low of five degrees by the night.

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 13, nothing but rain is expected, with temperatures ranging from a low of five degrees to a high of 10 degrees.

By Friday, clouds will roll over the region, except for the Fraser Valley, which will see a bit of sun. Temperatures will range from nine degrees in the day to two degrees at night.

Saturday, Jan. 15, will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of seven degrees.

UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Environment Canada weather