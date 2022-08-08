Sunny Schiller has announced her intention to run for Maple Ridge Council. (Special to The News)

Environmental leader to run for Maple Ridge city council

‘People want a council that works proactively and cooperatively’ says Schiller

Sunny Schiller, who has been a community leader on environmental issues, has announced that she will be running for Maple Ridge city council in this fall’s municipal election.

“I really enjoy serving the residents of Maple Ridge through my various roles in the community, and through this work I’m hearing more and more about concerns people have with where Maple Ridge is going,” said Schiller.

“People are tired of the politics of anger and fear. People want a council that works proactively and cooperatively with all levels of government to get things done,” she added. “I’ve been privileged to work with and build positive relationships with community leaders to help address some of the challenges we face, and I look forward to continuing that work as a councillor.”

Schiller offered her support for mayoral candidate Dan Ruimy, who served a term as the member of parliament for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding.

“I’m glad that former MP Dan Ruimy is running for mayor – he has the experience and relationships with other levels of government to champion our community and make it a better place to live and work,” she said.

READ ALSO: Former MP Ruimy will run for mayor of Maple Ridge

A long-time community and environmental leader, Schiller partnered with founder Leanne Koehn of Ridge Meadows Recycling Society to launch the first repair cafe in the Fraser Valley. Since it began operating in 2018, the Maple Ridge Repair Cafe has diverted thousands of items from the landfill, while getting people thinking about fixing items instead of discarding them, and providing a great experience for volunteers.

Schiller is also the executive administrator of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub, which has engaged thousands of residents about how Maple Ridge can move to a low-carbon economy through education, communication, and action.

“I have a proven track record of working collaboratively with others and in finding practical solutions to the tough issues we face,” said Schiller. “I love living here and raising my family in Maple Ridge. The access to nature is incredible, and we need to preserve this natural beauty, while still allowing for our community to grow and prosper. I’m looking forward to speaking with voters this fall about what I can contribute as a councillor. I believe that together, we can make Maple Ridge better for generations to come.”

Municipal elections are being held across B.C. on Oct. 15.

