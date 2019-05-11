Protestors gather in front of MP Dan Ruimy’s office. (Contributed)

Environmental protestors demonstrate at Maple Ridge MP’s office

Extinction Rebellion Declaration given to Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Ruimy

A new protest group – some 20 people – presented Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy with a copy of the Extinction Rebellion Declaration on Saturday.

Steve Ranta, who ran against Ruimy as an independent in the last election, was a leader of the protest that met in front of Ruimy’s downtown Maple Ridge office. Ranta said the group is in rebellion over government inaction on climate change.

The page-long declaration includes the claim that “The science is clear – we are in the sixth mass extinction event, and we will face catastrophe if we do not act swiftly and robustly.”

The group’s logo is a stylized hourglass in a circle symbolizing time running out, and they carried placards with the symbol and environmental messages.

Ranta said the declaration also states “The wilful complicity displayed by our government has shattered meaningful democracy and cast aside the common interest in favour of short-term gain and private profits.

“We, in alignment with our consciences and our reasoning, declare ourselves in rebellion against our government and the corrupted, inept institutions that threaten our future.”

Ruimy wasn’t at his office – although Ranta acknowledged he had invited to meet with the group on Friday. They were unavailable at that time.

But they found Ruimy at the Haney Farmers Market, in a booth selling for the Rotary Duck Race.

The protesters chanted “Act now, to save the planet,” accompanied by drumbeats, and Ruimy spoke with them.

Ruimy said he listened to the group, but disagreed that government is acting too slowly. The federal government instituted a “price on pollution” policy that is similar to B.C.’s carbon tax system. It has taken other actions such as offering $5,000 rebates for electric vehicles, and has set targets for converting cars to electric. It also killed the Northern Gateway Pipeline.

He said the government has also taken action to protect salmon and fish habitat. And when it funds a pump in Pitt Meadows’ diking and draining system, it puts a caveat that it must be fish friendly.

“We do look at the science, and I think science is important,” he said. “I’m focused on action – what do you want to do?”

The Maple Ridge Extinction Rebellion group is planning further actions, said Ranta.

Read also: Canada’s Failure to fight climate change disturbing says environment watchdog

This rebellion began in the UK a year ago, with a declaration signed by 100 academics concerned government was acting much too slowly in addressing climate change. The movement’s non-violent civil disobedience has resulted in hundreds of arrests in the U.K. and widespread awareness of the movement and its concerns.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer
Next story
B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

Environmental protestors demonstrate at Maple Ridge MP’s office

Extinction Rebellion Declaration given to Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Ruimy

Photos: Eagles host annual track meet

Record turnout for event at Maple Ridge secondary

First Haney Farmers Market on Saturday

Features Alzheimers Walk and visit by agriculture minister, MLAs

Things to do this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Art Studio Tour both days, Haney Farmer’s market on Saturday

MacDuff’s Call: We should be protecting Alouette River watershed first

Why is Maple Ridge council is willing to risk so much for so little?

Trudeau says B.C. money laundering report is ‘extremely alarming’

B.C. ranks fourth for money laundering among a division of six regions in Canada

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Most Read