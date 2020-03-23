ERT help Ridge Meadows RCMP make an arrest in Maple Ridge

Loudspeakers were used to keep neighbours indoors

RCMP warned people in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood to stay indoors while they made an arrest. (THE NEWS-files)

A neighbourhood in Maple Ridge was jostled awake as warnings to stay indoors were issued by police over a loudspeaker during an arrest on Friday.

At around 9 a.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a house in the 12200 block area of 230 Street.

RELATED: Emergency response team make arrest in Maple Ridge

They used the loudspeaker to call residents to come out of the house, as well as instruct neighbours to stay indoors.

Parker Meadows, a 32-year-old Maple Ridge man, was arrested peacefully at the scene.

He is charged with two counts of breach of release order, one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and one count of possessing a firearm without a licence.

Meadows is remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP