RCMP warned people in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood to stay indoors while they made an arrest. (THE NEWS-files)

ERT help Ridge Meadows RCMP make an arrest in Maple Ridge

Loudspeakers were used to keep neighbours indoors

A neighbourhood in Maple Ridge was jostled awake as warnings to stay indoors were issued by police over a loudspeaker during an arrest on Friday.

At around 9 a.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a house in the 12200 block area of 230 Street.

RELATED: Emergency response team make arrest in Maple Ridge

They used the loudspeaker to call residents to come out of the house, as well as instruct neighbours to stay indoors.

Parker Meadows, a 32-year-old Maple Ridge man, was arrested peacefully at the scene.

He is charged with two counts of breach of release order, one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and one count of possessing a firearm without a licence.

Meadows is remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says
Next story
B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

News moves to Thursdays – temporarily

For now, Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News will publish one day a week, and online 24/7

ERT help Ridge Meadows RCMP make an arrest in Maple Ridge

Loudspeakers were used to keep neighbours indoors

#UNTRENDING: Perfect time to practise compassion and mindfulness

‘Being tested to choose calm and reason over panic, love over fear, and reflection over resistance’

Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

Leanne Van Dongen has completed the third book in her series Showtime

Maple Ridge artist makes plea for lost painting

The painting depicts a boy walking along a boardwalk in a jungle setting

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

No, your social insurance number is not cancelled because of COVID-19

A phone scam surfaces in the Lower Mainland

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

Most Read