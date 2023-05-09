Escaped inmate in Maple Ridge apprehended by RCMP within blocks of the prison

An inmate who escaped from the grounds of the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge was on the loose for hours before being apprehended by the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed to The News that Austin Barry Tallman, who is currently serving a 451 day sentence for “non-violent offences,” fled custody while on the grounds of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

A man with the same name, born in 1992, has court records dating back to 2013. In 2013 an Austin Barry Tallman (Chandler) was found guilty of flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. In 2022 he was found guilty of dangerous operation of a conveyance, unauthorized use of credit card data, and driving while prohibited/licence suspended. And in 2023 he was found guilty of personation with intent to gain advantage and fraud over $5,000.

BC Corrections, they said, immediately advised the RCMP who were able to locate Tallman and bring him back into custody without incident, “in the early hours of May 7.”

A resident in the area, who didn’t want their name used, said their father-in-law, whom they described as a sweet and trusting man, answered their door after the doorbell rang at about 5:30 a.m.

On the other side was a man, who claimed that his car broke down, and allegedly asked the father-in-law if he could call him a taxi. He did, the man thanked him and went to wait for the taxi.

Soon afterwards, the resident said, the RCMP called the father-in-law and asked him for a description of the man, telling him he had escaped from the jail.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that police did locate and apprehend an inmate who escaped custody, after being notified by FRCC.

They said that while specifics could not be released due to privacy act considerations, the inmate, they confirmed, was in custody for non-violent offences.

“The man was located and arrested by police within blocks of the correctional facility and he was out of custody for less than 12 hours,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP in an email to The News.

“Public safety is always a priority for police,” RCMP noted, adding that they determine the need for a public alert through a “fulsome risk assessment including danger to the public”.

The man, they said, is currently in custody, referring The News to the FRCC for any further inquiries, saying this is their file.

Neither the ministry nor the RCMP would comment on the amount of resources that went into finding Tallman or how he managed to escape from the prison grounds.

People were commenting online that a helicopter had been seen circling the community for more than an hour, and that police had been spotted at all the bridges in the area.

The ministry did say that BC Corrections is working closely with police to assist the investigation and noted that it is a decision made by the RCMP to, “determine when or if a notification to the public is required for public safety reasons and/or to assist with an investigation.”

“BC Corrections takes any escape or attempted escape extremely seriously and is conducting a comprehensive review into this incident to determine any additional measures that can be taken to help mitigate risk of future incidents,” said the ministry.

RCMP added they are also working collaboratively with BC Corrections and, they said, charges are being forwarded for escape lawful custody.

