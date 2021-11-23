Traffic backed up into Agassiz this past week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic backed up into Agassiz this past week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Essential travel only on Hwy. 7 from Mission to Agassiz

The order from the province takes effect at 8 p.m.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming has announced that non-essential travel is banned between Murray Street in Mission and Highway 7 in Hope starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 23)

Previously this week, non-essential travel was only restricted between Agassiz and Hope along the Lougheed Highway.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth indicated there could be challenging times in the next 10 days for southern B.C.

“Rain is once again hitting our province with more on the way,” he said during a news briefing Tuesday (Nov. 23) afternoon.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming warned motorists to stay off flood-affected highways and drive carefully in the event they need to drive at all. Fleming said two highways had to briefly close on Monday (Nov. 22) evening due to “entirely preventable accidents.”

More to come.

– With files from Katya Slepian

