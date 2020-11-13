Two new EV chargers outside c’usqunela elementary. (SD42/Special to The News)

Two new EV chargers outside c’usqunela elementary. (SD42/Special to The News)

EV chargers installed at c’usqunela elementary in Maple Ridge

SD42 has no plans yet for other schools

Two new electrical vehicle charging stations have been installed at c’usqunela elementary.

The pair are the first set of charging stations to be installed in the school district and were part of the the c’usqunela planning process.

They were already built out into the infrastructure of the building, explained Derek Oppedisano, manager, energy and environmental sustainability for School District 42.

“This was a first step for us to really test the waters and see how it works,” said Oppedisano.

The district went with a company called SWTCH, a company based out of Toronto.

“They have an open network system so eventually down the road if there is a cheaper network provider, a better network provider, we can easily switch without having to break some contract or buy any kind of new hardware,” noted Oppedisano.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge wants second look at EV charging station bylaw

And, he said, they are more economical per piece than the charging stations located downtown Maple Ridge, that are with the company ChargePoint.

Most of the cost of installing the chargers was included in the original installation phases of the c’usqunela Elementary School building. However, Oppedisano explained, the cost of the chargers themselves were more than $3,000 each.

“The nice thing about this is that the community centre will be built next to it eventually in the next couple of years and once that happens it will be more broadly used by the community,” said Oppedisano.

The cost to charge at the stations is $2 per hour and they are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or while the school is open.

Vehicles can fully charge at the level two chargers in about four to five hours.

There are no set plans to put more charging stations at other schools just yet. But, over the next 10 years, as the district aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and replace their existing fleet of vehicles with hybrid plug-ins, Oppedisano would like to see better infrastructure to support the transition.

READ MORE: Sales electric at Maple Ridge dealerships

“This gives us a springboard to be able to say, look, it works or it doesn’t work. What can we do to improve it? And then we can set out those long-term goals,” he said.

However, the amount of power for level two chargers to be installed usually has to be planned in advance.

“A lot of buildings won’t have that in their capacity and if you do you still need to get that power to the outside,” noted Oppedisano.

For other schools in the district, added Oppedisano, installing an EV charger will depend on what kind of extra electrical capacity they have and where it is relative to the parking lot.

But, anything is possible, he said, as long as there is demand.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

Just Posted

Two new EV chargers outside c’usqunela elementary. (SD42/Special to The News)
EV chargers installed at c’usqunela elementary in Maple Ridge

SD42 has no plans yet for other schools

Tyler O’Neill is up for an annual award from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, and needs fan votes. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
O’Neill up for Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame award

Maple Ridge Major Leaguer would benefit from fan votes

The number of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the province last week. (Map: Tyler Olsen)
MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock over the last four weeks

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (St. George’s Anglican Church/Special to The News)
All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Pair of Burrard women earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Maple Ridge’s Leona Sinclair and Alexa Ford will take their talents to Oregon and Arizona

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Most Read