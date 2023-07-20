Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

Wildfire has prompted warning for nearly 100 properties on lower lake

Nearly 100 properties are on evacuation alert in the Lower East Adams Lake area.

The Electoral F residents, north of Chase, have been put under alert as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 due to the 70-hectare wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued the alert, in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Adams Lake Indian Band, for 92 properties.

The wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake is increasing the risk to properties in the area.

“Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an evacuation alert is in effect,” CSRD said.

All properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road area affected.

READ MORE: North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictFire evacuationSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

Director of planning Chuck Goddard is leaving the City of Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Guiding the growth of Maple Ridge for almost two decades

Seniors will get a sneak peek behind the scenes on Friday, July 28. (Kemone Moodley/Special to The News)
Seniors to get sneak peek at Country Fest in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Burrards played tough defence and got good goaltending against the first-place Langley Thunder on Wednesday. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards lose to Thunder, Lakers in back-to-back games

The last major Hells Angels gathering in Langley drew an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 riderson Sept. 4, 2021 for the funeral of the president of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels, Mike Hadden. (Langley Advance Times files)
Hundreds of Hells Angels bikers to descend on Langley, Maple Ridge starting Friday