Evacuation alert for Yarrow rescinded after water recedes

Nine properties in Yarrow near Chilliwack remain on evacuation order due to localized flooding

City of Chilliwack lifted the evacuation alert for Yarrow Sunday due “reduced risk” after the dike breach on the Sumas side was repaired by City of Abbotsford.

The alert ended for Yarrow and Majuba Hill with the exception of nine properties still on evacuation order: 3630 Sand Road; 3510, 3480, 3410, and 3300 Boundary Road; and 41375, 41419, 41475 and 41509 No. 5 Road.

“After carefully monitoring the flood situation in Abbotsford, the City of Chilliwack is lifting the evacuation alert for Yarrow and Majuba Hill due to reduced risk,” according to the Nov. 21 notice.

The nine properties still under evacuation are still dealing with localized flooding.

“Several positive factors have led to the City’s decision to rescind the evacuation alert, the release continued.

“At 4 a.m. on November 21, the City of Abbotsford was able to stop the flow of water through the Sumas dike breach. With closure of the dike breach and the continued operation of Abbotsford’s Barrowtown pump station, water levels have begun to slowly recede.

Staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts and the condition of Abbotsford’s flood protection infrastructure, and advise of any changes.

“Chilliwack is a caring community and it has been great to see everyone come together to help each other during this time,” said Mayor Popove. “The safety of our residents is paramount. We continue to monitor the situation and we are prepared in the event anything changes.”

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch.

