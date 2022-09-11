BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

The 24,000-hectare Battleship Mountain Wildfire is burning dangerously close to Hudson’s Hope

Residents of a thousand-person town in northeastern B.C. have been told to get up and go, as a 24,000-hectare wildfire creeps closer.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire was first discovered on Aug. 30 and is estimated to be burning about 50 kilometres from the town of Hudson’s Hope.

The district initially issued an evacuation order for a small selection of properties on Sept. 3, but on Saturday (Sept. 10) expanded that order to cover the entire municipality. Further evacuation orders have also been issued in rural areas surrounding the town, in the Peace River Regional District.

Residents have been told to gather their personal belongings and leave immediately. A reception centre and emergency support services are available about an hour’s drive away in Fort St. John.

BC Wildfire Service says crews will be working Sunday to implement a structure protection plan in Hudson’s Hope.

It says higher temperatures throughout the weekend will likely increase behaviour on the already out of control fire.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park
Next story
Evacuation order issued for some properties near Hope as area wildfire spreads

Just Posted

About 40 people are part of TIC’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – a theatre show running at Langley’s Theatre in the Country until Sept. 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Maple Ridge carpenter builds set for kids’ theatre show

Lorie Muller at the national bodybuilding competition in Toronto. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows woman medals at national bodybuilding competition

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. This is not known to be the bears in question. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Bears need protection from us

crimestoppers logo
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 11